Ion Asset Management Ltd. Sells 132,882 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,882 shares during the quarter. Celestica comprises about 1.3% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.74% of Celestica worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 788,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 278,688 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Celestica by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 260,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Celestica stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.06.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

