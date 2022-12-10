Ion Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 27,940 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,409,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,940 shares during the quarter. Mosaic comprises about 16.6% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $111,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,917,000 after buying an additional 836,807 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mosaic by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,551,000 after purchasing an additional 412,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,845,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $79.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

