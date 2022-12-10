Ion Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Oracle by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,485,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $79.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

