Ion Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 786.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,204 shares during the quarter. Genco Shipping & Trading accounts for 2.0% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.63% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $13,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $622.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.22%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

