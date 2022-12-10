Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.04 billion-$14.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.53 billion.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $399.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $684.07. The stock has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.21.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $496.58.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 833.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

