Intrust Bank NA Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Southern were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average is $71.48.

Southern Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Argus increased their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

