Intrust Bank NA Grows Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $296,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $716,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $242.04 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.09 and a 200 day moving average of $242.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

