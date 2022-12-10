Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Generac by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 407.1% in the second quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,556,000 after purchasing an additional 422,280 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $89.90 and a one year high of $377.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

