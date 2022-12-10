Intrust Bank NA Buys 47 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Booking were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Booking by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Booking by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Booking by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,019.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,875.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1,913.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. Booking’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

