Intrust Bank NA Buys 1,516 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.81. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $273,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $273,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,197 shares of company stock valued at $14,084,639 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

