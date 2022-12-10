Intrust Bank NA Buys 12,712 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN – Get Rating) by 128.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA owned about 2.26% of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 115,824 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $603,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 74.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

JMIN stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $39.76.

