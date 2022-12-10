Intrust Bank NA Acquires 550 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $2,339,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

British American Tobacco Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

