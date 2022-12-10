Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells 204,114 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $29,968,017.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,604,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,864,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,244,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,107,582. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $391.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

