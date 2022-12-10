Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 9,061 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $217,192.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,509,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,183,985.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $207,646.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, F Barry Bays sold 17,123 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $361,124.07.

On Tuesday, October 18th, F Barry Bays sold 25,428 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $610,780.56.

On Wednesday, October 5th, F Barry Bays sold 16,274 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $367,304.18.

On Tuesday, September 27th, F Barry Bays sold 14,424 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $322,520.64.

On Tuesday, September 13th, F Barry Bays sold 19,700 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $442,462.00.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI remained flat at $23.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 170,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,384. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.66. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 35.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

