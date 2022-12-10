Insider Selling: Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) CEO Sells 29,750 Shares of Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) CEO Donald W. Duda sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,955,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Shares of MEI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.85. 125,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,993. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,842,000 after buying an additional 89,454 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Methode Electronics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,332,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,666,000 after purchasing an additional 93,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,732,000 after purchasing an additional 116,978 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,092,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,507,000 after buying an additional 131,474 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,763,000 after buying an additional 29,049 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

