Insider Selling: Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) Director Bill Hammond sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.76, for a total transaction of C$30,464.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 938,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,428,288.

On Monday, December 5th, Bill Hammond sold 2,200 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.96, for a total transaction of C$48,312.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Bill Hammond sold 5,000 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.79, for a total transaction of C$108,950.00.

Shares of TSE:HPS.A traded down C$0.55 on Friday, reaching C$20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.75 and a 52-week high of C$22.24. The company has a market cap of C$246.76 million and a P/E ratio of 7.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

