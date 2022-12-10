Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 6,947 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,140,000 after acquiring an additional 175,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,441,000 after acquiring an additional 161,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66.

