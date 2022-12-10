Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 99,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned about 0.10% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 249,770 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,674,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $19.51 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.60%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.99%.

SBLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.