Ibex Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises 1.6% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $32.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

