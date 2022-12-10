Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $7.65 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.8% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $311,238,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

