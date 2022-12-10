HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.23

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.23 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.16). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.16), with a volume of 76,371 shares trading hands.

HSS Hire Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.86. The company has a market capitalization of £91.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00.

HSS Hire Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a GBX 0.17 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

