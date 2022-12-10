HI (HI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $799,127.94

HI (HI) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $67.78 million and approximately $799,127.94 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02492501 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $866,929.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

