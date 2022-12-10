Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Holdings Cut by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,338 shares during the period. Heartland Financial USA comprises about 1.2% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Heartland Financial USA worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTLF opened at $46.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

HTLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

