Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.02 EPS.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,591,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,164,410. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

