Got Guaranteed Price Hits $0.39 (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $118.21 million and approximately $69,081.73 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00002299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Got Guaranteed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Got Guaranteed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

