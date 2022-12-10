Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.77

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.77 and traded as high as $6.80. Glencore shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 101,239 shares traded.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

