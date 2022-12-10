GeniuX (IUX) Price Tops $0.0903 on Exchanges

GeniuX (IUX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. One GeniuX token can currently be purchased for $0.0903 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GeniuX has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. GeniuX has a market capitalization of $118.40 million and approximately $286,063.45 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $949.48 or 0.05542766 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.00503548 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.35 or 0.30098540 BTC.

About GeniuX

GeniuX’s launch date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022 Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.”

