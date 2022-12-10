Function X Hits One Day Trading Volume of $884,655.94 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Function X has a market capitalization of $74.74 million and approximately $884,655.94 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002050 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $951.22 or 0.05545565 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00506305 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,191.01 or 0.30263340 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.