Fruits (FRTS) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 27.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Fruits has traded 52.2% lower against the dollar. Fruits has a market capitalization of $64.22 million and $53,940.68 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fruits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fruits Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

