Frax Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.32 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005803 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $4.32 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,023,027,133 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

