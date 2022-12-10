Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as high as C$0.37. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 6,000 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
