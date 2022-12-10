Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,874 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.20% of Flex worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,202,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,214,000 after purchasing an additional 611,858 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,251 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,746,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,996,000 after purchasing an additional 162,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,035,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,669,000 after acquiring an additional 176,865 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,665,375. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $22.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. Research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

