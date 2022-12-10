Fetch.ai 1-Day Volume Reaches $95.11 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0956 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 52.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $71.29 million and $95.11 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00078858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00057964 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00025681 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005208 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

