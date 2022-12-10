Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 54.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $426.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile



Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

