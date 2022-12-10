Everipedia 1-Day Volume Hits $10.33 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $78.79 million and approximately $10.33 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everipedia has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

