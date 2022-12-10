Euler Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $43.98 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last week, Euler has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. Euler has a market capitalization of $43.98 million and approximately $802,292.51 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.43 or 0.00025801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euler Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

