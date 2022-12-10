ETHPoW Price Hits $3.65 (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00021289 BTC on exchanges. ETHPoW has a total market cap of $392.23 million and $28.48 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $949.48 or 0.05542766 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.00503548 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.35 or 0.30098540 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,309,783 coins and its circulating supply is 107,493,719 coins. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,309,783.04993 with 107,484,453.04993 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.71287339 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $28,701,559.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

