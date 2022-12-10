Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.30. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 1,945 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Essential Energy Services from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

