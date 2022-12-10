Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $86.95 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00007991 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $86.95 million and approximately $418,706.47 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,191.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00446787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021854 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00873803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00112075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.90 or 0.00639252 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00254195 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,290,778 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

