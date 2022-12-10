Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-$1.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. Envestnet also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.42-$0.43 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Envestnet Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after purchasing an additional 78,656 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 649,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.