Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $749,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $3,392,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $246,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

