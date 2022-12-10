Emocoin (EMO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,966.71

Emocoin (EMO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Emocoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emocoin has a market capitalization of $35.70 million and $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emocoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emocoin Profile

Emocoin was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Emocoin is linktr.ee/emo.coin. The official website for Emocoin is www.emo.network. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emocoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00170008 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

