ELIS 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.59 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $64.46 million and $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010841 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00046278 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005738 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020865 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00239131 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003691 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32231978 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

