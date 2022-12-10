Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $38.02 million and $43,046.25 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005837 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001220 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00013342 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,934,669,295 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

