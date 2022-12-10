ECOMI Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One ECOMI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $261.75 million and $694,570.54 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ECOMI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $963.98 or 0.05613086 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.56 or 0.00504228 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.80 or 0.30139169 BTC.

ECOMI Profile

ECOMI (CRYPTO:OMI) is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ECOMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECOMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.