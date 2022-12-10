eCash Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $567.36 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eCash has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,140.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.16 or 0.00636856 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00254395 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00051965 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000698 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,248,748,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,248,754,673,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
