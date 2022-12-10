Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.54

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.54 and traded as high as $22.12. Eastern shares last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 1,241 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Eastern Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $136.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eastern

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eastern by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eastern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eastern by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

