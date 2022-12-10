dYdX (DYDX) Trading Down 15.9% Over Last Week

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00009297 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, dYdX has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. dYdX has a market capitalization of $88.86 million and $39.59 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

