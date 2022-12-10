DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0412 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of KSM opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $12.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSM. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

