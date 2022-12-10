Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $393.00 million-$401.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.29 million. Duckhorn Portfolio also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.62-0.64 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAPA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.44.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $23.57.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 450.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

